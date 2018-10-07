Robert Kirkman's studio will finish Telltale's 'The Walking Dead' game

"We can't lose Andrew Lincoln and Clementine in the same year," he said.

Skybound has been involved with Telltale's game since the outset, so it's not surprising that it would swoop in. This is as much about providing a satisfying end to a story in its wheelhouse (as close as you can get in a zombie-filled dystopia, anyway) as it is an act of kindness. Still, this is bound to be a relief if you were worried that the flagship TWD game would go unfinished despite being so close to completion.