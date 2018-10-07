Watch SpaceX's first West Coast ground landing at 10:21PM ET

Whether or not you're following the launch, you'll probably hear it if you're a local. Vandenberg has warned people in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties that they might hear multiple sonic booms as the Falcon 9's first stage touches down at the base's Landing Zone 4.

As The Verge noted, SpaceX hasn't been making sea landings by choice. Elon Musk's company had leased a former Titan rocket launch site in 2015 to build its own landing pad, but it it hasn't received clearance. It's landing on terra firma after successfully obtaining a license for the pad this summer. You can expect more rocket landings after this, then.

Be ready for a sudden change in plans. There's no specified launch window, and that could force SpaceX to move liftoff to October 11th if it has to scrub the launch on the 7th.