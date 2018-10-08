Google limits third-party access to Gmail and other account data

The changes will start reaching new users in October, and should extend to existing users in early 2019.

While Google didn't say as much, the clampdown appears to be a reaction to word that its previous policies let third-party apps scan Gmail inboxes without much clarity for users. This change should make it clear what apps really want. Google is also using the fine-grained control as a way to promote better explanations to users. While it's not mandating elaborate descriptions, it's hoping the item-by-item permissions will encourage clearer dialog and prevent any rude surprises.