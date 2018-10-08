HyperX's Bluetooth gaming headset is built for audiophiles

To hit those highs, the Cloud MIX uses 40mm drivers and dual chamber tech. At the same time, you get both a detachable, high-sensitivity mic and a more travel friendly internal mic for calls, mobile gaming and movies. It has built-in controls for audio and mic levels, along with audible indicators for headphone status in Bluetooth mode. It also comes with a detachable braided cable and 3.5mm port.

The Cloud MIX is now available at Best Buy in the US for $200. HyperX will release shipping information for additional companies on its website in the near future.