HyperX's Bluetooth gaming headset is built for audiophiles

Kingston's HyperX division already has a popular, long-lasting Bluetooth headset with the $160 Cloud Flight, but it's aiming for the Hi-Fi set with its latest model. The HyperX Cloud MIX headset meets the hi-res audio spec by delivering sound from 10 Hz all the way up to 40,000 KHz (when plugged in). At the same time, it still delivers 20 hours of battery life while in Bluetooth mode, compared to 30 hours for the Cloud Flight.
To hit those highs, the Cloud MIX uses 40mm drivers and dual chamber tech. At the same time, you get both a detachable, high-sensitivity mic and a more travel friendly internal mic for calls, mobile gaming and movies. It has built-in controls for audio and mic levels, along with audible indicators for headphone status in Bluetooth mode. It also comes with a detachable braided cable and 3.5mm port.
The Cloud MIX is now available at Best Buy in the US for $200. HyperX will release shipping information for additional companies on its website in the near future.