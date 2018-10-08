Intel's 28-core Xeon CPU is built for power-hungry content creators

As promised back at Computex, Intel is unveiling a 28-core behemoth CPU today, the Xeon W-3175X, alongside the rest of its 9th generation desktop lineup. It's a more specialized chip than last year's 18-core X-series processor, but it offers even more performance for demanding users with speeds up to 4.3 GHz. Intel already has 28-core Xeon models, like the Platinum 8176, which are meant for servers. Intel boasted that the new processor achieved a Cinebench score of 7,334 at Computex while it was overclocked to 5 GHz, something only surpassed by multi-processor machines.

The company says the new 28-core Xeon CPU will ship in December, but there aren't any pricing details yet. The highest end 28-core Xeon Platinum currently goes for around $10,000, so we'd expect the new chip to fall somewhere in that ballpark.