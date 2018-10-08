T-Mobile's prepaid service will offer 5G in 2019

Metro has its limitations in its current. You do get unlimited data for as little as $50 (with the risk of slowdowns after 35GB), but you're stuck with 480p video streaming and can't get more than 15GB of LTE hotspot data per month. It's possible some of those figures might change with 5G. Until then, you'd mainly want to consider Metro as a mostly no-frills service with bonuses thrown in -- which might be enough if you don't care for HD streaming or other perks.