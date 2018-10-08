Microsoft promises to recover files deleted by Windows 10 update bug

According to Dona Sarkar, who runs the Windows Insider Program, users who have been affected by the crisis need stop using their machine, and contact Microsoft directly. In a tweet, Sarkar said that technical support teams "have the tools to get you back to a good state."

#WindowsInsiders If you've run into the "missing files after update" issue for 1809/October 2018 Fall update, please call our support line. They have the tools to get you back to a good state. This build is no longer available to download manually: https://t.co/Ce9WVILknp pic.twitter.com/fvisQi1c8g — Dona Sarkar (@donasarkar) October 6, 2018

If you're in this position, then you can call +1-800-Microsoft or the local support number if you're overseas.