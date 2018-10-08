The creators of 'Fortnite' just bought an anti-cheating company

Epic Games has made its stance on cheating pretty clear. Last year, it sued two alleged Fortnite cheaters -- one of which was 14 years old -- for copyright infringement. "Epic is not okay with ongoing cheating or copyright infringement from anyone at any age," the company said at the time. "As stated previously, we take cheating seriously, and we'll pursue all available options to make sure our games are fun, fair and competitive for players." Though the boy's mother tried to get the case dismissed, Epic Games decided to move forward with the suit in April.

"Building and launching games today is incredibly challenging, and only half the battle," Sweeney said in a statement. "Kamu's tools for managing live games help developers grow and sustain their games successfully after launch. At Epic, we succeed when developers succeed!" Kamu's Easy Anti-Cheat service is currently used by more than 100 million PC players around the world and protects more than 80 games.

"Joining the Epic family is not only a childhood dream come true, but a huge boost for our mission to help developers create beautiful gaming experiences," said Kamu CEO Simon Allaeys. "Battling cheating in games was just the start; today our products also help developers stay competitive by identifying player needs as quickly as they emerge."