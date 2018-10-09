Pre-order ASUS' ROG gaming phone on October 18th

The ROG Phone is designed for high-end gaming, with dedicated accessories such as the Mobile Desktop Dock, which allows you to hook the phone up to an external 4K monitor, mouse and keyboard. It will set you back $230. The TwinView Dock adds a second screen to the phone, and that will cost $400. A WiGig Dock turns the ROG Phone into a portable gaming console that you can hook up to your TV, with a physical controller in the Gamevice. The Gamevice Controller will cost $90, while the WiGig Dock will set you back $330.

Meanwhile, the ASUS Professional Dock will allow you to connect the ROG Phone to a big screen TV or monitor, with an onboard Gigabit Ethernet port. It will cost $200. Finally a dedicated ROG Phone case will be available for $60.

The ROG Phone's Snapdragon 845 chipset has a top speed of 2.96 GHz and the AMOLED screen is a 6-inch 2,160 x 1,080 that supports HDR content at 90Hz with a 1 ms response rate. Additionally, it packs 8 GB of RAM. These are impressive specs for a smartphone, so it will likely be able to handle whatever mobile game you throw at it.