Bang & Olufsen unveils David Lynch speaker collaboration

As you'd expect from a visionary that boasts a wide range of directing, acting, art and musical credentials, the speakers are certainly a matter of taste. The kit inside them is the high-level stuff you'd expect from Bang & Olufsen, so the real question is whether anyone would be prepared to part with a hefty wad of cash for the company's high-quality sound, when it's wrapped in such a... unique casing.

The Beoplay M5 will go on sale for $750 (£700) and the P2 for $200 (£175). Only five A9s will be available, on sale for an undisclosed price at a Bang & Olufsen x David Lynch pop-up at the MoMA Design Store in Soho, until November 11.