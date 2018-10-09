Bang & Olufsen unveils David Lynch speaker collaboration

Long-time Bang & Olufsen fan David Lynch is lending his creative eye to a special edition speaker collection. The series includes the Beoplay A9, M5 and P2, featuring selected images and details from Lynch's War Between the Shapes series and Paris Suite lithographs.
As you'd expect from a visionary that boasts a wide range of directing, acting, art and musical credentials, the speakers are certainly a matter of taste. The kit inside them is the high-level stuff you'd expect from Bang & Olufsen, so the real question is whether anyone would be prepared to part with a hefty wad of cash for the company's high-quality sound, when it's wrapped in such a... unique casing.
The Beoplay M5 will go on sale for $750 (£700) and the P2 for $200 (£175). Only five A9s will be available, on sale for an undisclosed price at a Bang & Olufsen x David Lynch pop-up at the MoMA Design Store in Soho, until November 11.