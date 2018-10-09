Show More Results
We're live from the Made by Google 2018 event!

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Bang & Olufsen
save
Save
share

Bang & Olufsen unveils David Lynch speaker collaboration

Much like 'Mulholland Drive', there's... a lot going on.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago in Design
Comments
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Bang & Olufsen

Long-time Bang & Olufsen fan David Lynch is lending his creative eye to a special edition speaker collection. The series includes the Beoplay A9, M5 and P2, featuring selected images and details from Lynch's War Between the Shapes series and Paris Suite lithographs.

As you'd expect from a visionary that boasts a wide range of directing, acting, art and musical credentials, the speakers are certainly a matter of taste. The kit inside them is the high-level stuff you'd expect from Bang & Olufsen, so the real question is whether anyone would be prepared to part with a hefty wad of cash for the company's high-quality sound, when it's wrapped in such a... unique casing.

The Beoplay M5 will go on sale for $750 (£700) and the P2 for $200 (£175). Only five A9s will be available, on sale for an undisclosed price at a Bang & Olufsen x David Lynch pop-up at the MoMA Design Store in Soho, until November 11.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr