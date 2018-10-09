Facebook's 'Limetown' is a mystery series starring Jessica Biel

If Limetown sounds familiar, that's because it's based on a popular podcast of the same name. The fictional series revolves around the disappearance of 300 people at a neuroscience research facility in Tennessee. It tells the story through a series of investigative reports by American Public Radio journalist Lia Haddock, whose character Biel will play in the show.

According to Deadline, Limetown had over 10 million downloads and even made it to the top of the Apple Podcast charts. It's unclear if the episodes Facebook ordered will cover the whole first season of the podcast. But seeing as the story isn't done yet and the podcast will come back for a second season, Facebook might order more episodes in the future.