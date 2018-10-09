Google's Chromecast gets a new look

Since the new Chromecast is still limited to 1080p, though, it leaves room on the market for the 4K Chromecast Ultra. But now that both Roku and Amazon have 4K-equipped streaming boxes for $40 and $50, respectively, we're waiting for the Ultra to fall in line price-wise. The new device will be available starting tomorrow.

Update 12:30 PM ET: It turns out the second-generation Chromecast also supported 5GHz WiFi. We've updated the post to reflect that.

