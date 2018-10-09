New Google Classroom feature forces kids to answer questions

All a teacher has to do is hit the feature, which is only currently available on Android devices, and it'll pick a kid for them to pick on. Teachers can then either ask them to speak up, ask the app to call on them later or mark them as absent if they're not in class that day. Wang says that the selector gives "all students a fair chance" to answer questions and keeps track of who isn't participating.

Of course, if your childhood was spent sat at the back of class with your hands rarely in the air, this sounds like a fresh form of hell. So, uh, thanks Google.

Follow all the latest news from Google's Pixel 3 event here!