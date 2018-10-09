Google's phone-calling AI comes to Pixel phones in November

Do you want to be one of the first everyday users to try Google's phone-calling Duplex AI? You'd better have a Pixel device. Google has announced that Pixel users in the US will be the first to have access to the feature in November. If you live in Atlanta, New York City, Phoenix or the San Francisco Bay Area, Assistant will book restaurant reservations for you over the phone. It'll be available in more US cities "in the future" -- sorry, there's no word on international availability.
Google has also made clear that it will warn businesses that they're talking to an AI, and let companies opt out if they're uncomfortable with the technology. There are controls to prevent less-than-scrupulous users from flooding restaurants with calls. There are bound to be additional ethical questions that come up as Duplex finds its way into the real world, but Google is trying to avoid some of the most obvious pitfalls.
