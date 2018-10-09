Google's phone-calling AI comes to Pixel phones in November

Google has also made clear that it will warn businesses that they're talking to an AI, and let companies opt out if they're uncomfortable with the technology. There are controls to prevent less-than-scrupulous users from flooding restaurants with calls. There are bound to be additional ethical questions that come up as Duplex finds its way into the real world, but Google is trying to avoid some of the most obvious pitfalls.

