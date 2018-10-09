Google unveils the Home Hub smart display

For one, there's no camera. Google is clearly aware of privacy issues and wants you to feel comfortable putting a Home Hub in your bedroom and other sensitive areas. There's also a new Home View dashboard that gives you a quick glance at all your smart home devices, whether you're looking at the Hub or Google's mobile Home app. The display itself also auto-adjusts to lighting throughout the day (no more staring at a bright, harsh screen at night), and you can now display live Google Photos albums that update as you take pictures. It's not a raw photo dump, either, as Google is using machine learning to eliminate blurry and badly exposed shots.

The Home Hub is available to pre-order today for $149 and will ship in the US, UK and Australia on October 22nd. It's evident that Google is betting the price will be a key selling point. It undercuts both other Assistant smart displays (like Lenovo's $200 model) and Amazon's latest Echo Show by $50 or more, and costs only slightly more than the original Home did when new. Google wants you to see smart displays as the new normal, and it's willing to price aggressively to make that happen.

