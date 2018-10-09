Watch the Google Pixel 3 event here at 11 AM ET

It's almost here! The long-awaited Made By Google event is upon us, and you can catch the live stream right here. Just tune into the video below at 11 AM ET this morning and you can take a look at all the new products the company has to offer.
Engadget Editor Cherlynn Low has a preview of what we can expect at the event. Thanks to leak after leak, we know that Google will release the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL handsets tomorrow; we even have a pretty good idea of what they'll look like. Rumors about a Chrome OS detachable tablet, called the Pixel Slate, are abundant. And the company might also introduce a Home Hub to rival Amazon's Echo Show, as well as a new Chromecast. And then, of course, there's always the potential for a surprise or two at an event like this.
Follow all the latest news from Google's Pixel 3 event here!