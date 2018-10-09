Show More Results

Watch Google's Pixel 3 event in less than 10 minutes

New phones were only part of the story.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Mobile
Google's Pixel 3 event may have been spoiled by an abundance of leaks, but that doesn't mean it was easy to follow along -- there was a veritable deluge of news. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL were undoubtedly the highlights with their larger screens and dual selfie cameras. However, Google also introduced its first in-house smart display, the Home Hub, and fostered Chrome OS tablets with the Pixel Slate. And that's not including some of the lower-key news, such as the Pixel Stand wireless charger. If that's a lot to take in, don't worry. We've rounded up the highlights of the event in a roughly 10-minute clip that should help you catch up.

