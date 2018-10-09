Pixel 3 hands-on: Will Google's clever software be enough?

In fact, let's take a moment to talk about the hardware quickly before I delve deeper into what I believe is the true star of the new phones -- software. The new Pixels aren't all that much different physically from their predecessors. The Pixel 3 has a new glass covering which, together with the metal body, makes it feel really premium. It's hard to capture on camera, but I really like the way the curved edges and corners make the Pixel 3 feel smooth and comfortable to hold.

The smaller Pixel 3's full HD+ screen looked bright and vibrant here in the demo area, too, and the new dual camera on the front took some decent selfies.

Camera updates

I've taken a deeper look at the new camera features here, though there are quite a few things we can't check out yet (more on that later). The second camera on the front does allow for a wider field of view, and my friendly Google rep and I got a couple of selfies with both of us in the shot. With the regular camera, you can only see up to my neck, but with the wider lens, you can almost see where my top ends at my waist. We also see a lot more of the background, and despite us being in a backlit situation, our faces are still nicely exposed.

There's also the new Photobooth mode, which automatically snaps portraits when it detects a smile in your frame. You'll have to first go into this profile through the camera settings, hit the shutter button to start the session, before it'll start looking for smiles. Once it was set up correctly, the Pixel 3 was fast and accurate, snapping away when I grinned hard at it.

I also checked out the new Playground feature, which puts AR stickers into your photos. I'm a huge Marvel fan, so naturally I jumped at the opportunity to get a photo with Tony Stark himself (in full Iron Man suit). Though there were two people in the shot (me and the Google rep), the sticker was smart enough to place Iron Man in between us, making it look more realistic. The character pointed his finger at the camera and moved around naturally, too. This won't be a feature you use all that often, but when you're in the mood, at least this works well.

You can now also tweak the level of background blur in your Portraits after taking the picture, just like the new iPhone XS. In a selfie of my Google rep and I, he took the setting up to max, and the Pixel 3 blurred out everything in the scene apart from him. Sadly, the software also wiped out my face.

Another stylistic edit that I tried out is Color Pop, which uses Google's software to determine which part of the picture is most interesting and then turns the rest of the image into black and white. In my test, the system kept the Google rep in full color, and I was turned into a sad, monochrome part of the background. To be fair, a giant DSLR was blocking my face, so the software likely didn't register me as a person.

Something I didn't get to test in our bright demo room is Night Sight, the new low light feature, but the Google rep did show me some before-and-after samples. The photos shot with Night Sight on the front camera not only appear brighter and more detailed, but also showed better colors as well. Since they're just demo samples, though, it's hard to evaluate how well this will work in the real world till we get our review units.

Assistant screens your calls

Google is expanding its AI prowess from making restaurant reservations over the phone to helping you better deal with unwanted calls. The company said the Pixel 3 can answer itself, but it's more accurate to say the phone can prevent robocalls from reaching your ears. I wasn't able to check this out for myself since the hands-on area is too noisy for a test on the phone I was playing with. At a separate booth, though, Google had a live demo on a Pixel 3 XL for us to try.

With the new Call Screen tool, you'll see a new option to Screen in addition to accepting or rejecting an incoming call. If you choose that, Assistant will answer the phone and show you on the screen a live transcription of what the caller is saying. From the text, you can see if this is a legit call or yet another one of the hundreds of credit card offers going around. Assistant will display some follow-up options, like "Report as spam," "Tell me more" or text a reply. You can tell the Pixel 3 what to send back to the caller, and here in this noisy space the phone didn't do a great job of recognizing what the company's rep said.

