Pixel 3 vs. the competition: Under the surface

We've seen plenty of the Pixel 3's design already, but now we finally get a peek what's going on inside.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
1h ago in Mobile
It's October, which means we finally get an official look at Google's big phone release for 2018. The Pixel 3 may look plain on the outside, but it's packed with improved front and back cameras with souped-up software that we hope will make the shooters better than their predecessors. Of course, to find out we'll have to wait for the full review in a few weeks. For now, we can take a look at the handset's specs and see how it stands up to this year's crop of flagship phones. Check out the table below:

Pixel 3 Galaxy S9 LG G7 ThinQ iPhone XS
Pricing $799 / $899 $720 $750 $999 / $1,149 / $1,349
Dimensions 145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9mm (5.7 x 2.7 x 0.3 inches) 147.7 x 68.7 x 8.5mm (5.81 x 2.7 x 0.33 inches) 153.1 x 71.9 x 7.9mm (6.03 x 2.83 x 0.31 inches) 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (5.65 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches)
Weight 148g (5.22 ounces) 163g (5.75 ounces) 162g (5.71 ounces) 177g (6.24 ounces)
Screen size 5.5 inches (139.7mm) 5.8 inches (147.32mm) 6.1 inches (154.94mm) 5.8 inches (147.32mm)
Screen resolution 2,220 x 1,080 (443 ppi) 2,960 x 1,440 (570 ppi) 3,120 x 1,440 (564 ppi) 2,436 x 1,125 (458 ppi)
Screen type FHD+ flexible OLED Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Quad HD+ FullVision LCD Super Retina OLED
Battery 2,915 mAh 3,000 mAh 3,000 mAh 2,658mAh
Internal storage 64 / 128 GB 64 GB 64 GB 64 / 256 / 512 GB
External storage None microSD microSD None
Rear camera(s) 12.2MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size 12MP, dual aperture f/1.5 and f/2.4, 1.4μm pixel size Dual cameras:
Standard, 16MP, f/1.6, 1.0μm pixel size
Wide-angle, 16MP, f/1.9, 1.0μm pixel size		 Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
Front camera(s) Dual cameras:
Normal, 8MP, f/1.8
Wide-angle, f/2.2		 8MP, f/1.7 8MP, f/1.9 7MP, f/2.2
Video capture 4K at 30fps 4K at 60fps 4K at 30fps 4K at 60fps
SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Apple A12 Bionic
CPU 2.5 GHz octa-core 2.8 GHz octa-core 2.8 GHz octa-core 2.49 GHz hexa-core
GPU Adreno 630 Adreno 630 Adreno 630 unnamed quad-core
RAM 4GB 4GB 4GB 4GB
WiFi Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac
NFC Yes Yes Yes Yes
Bluetooth v5.0 v5.0 v5.0 v5.0
Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.0 Android 8.0 iOS 12
Other features IPX8 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging IP68 certified,
USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, WPC/PMA wireless charging		 IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging, dual SIM

Follow all the latest news from Google's Pixel 3 event here!

