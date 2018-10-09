Google announces the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

One thing that certainly hasn't changed a great deal between generations is the overall design. From the back, the Pixel 3 and XL look almost indistinguishable from last year's models. Instead of matte-effect metal up to the fingerprint reader, though, this time it's all glass. The matte portion is done with etching this time around, and the corners of this section are now rounded where they meet slick, upper panel, making them symmetrical with the bottom edge.

Around the front, the changes are more apparent. the Pixel 3 sports a 5.5-inch OLED panel (2,160 x 1,080 resolution), while the bigger Pixel 3 XL hosts a 6-inch OLED display (2,960 x 1,440). Both have an industry-norm aspect ratio of 2:1, aka 18:9.

The Pixel 3 is almost a carbon copy of the Pixel 2 XL, with slim bezels flanking the top and bottom of the display. The Pixel 3 XL eliminates even more bezel compared with its predecessor, but it's not quite an edge-to-edge affair. There's still a bezel with speaker underneath the screen, and a notch up top -- yes Google's embracing the notch. The notch is one of the deepest and arguably one of the ugliest around, perhaps because the front-facing camera count has increased from one to two this year. On both new Pixels, you get two 8-megapixel selfie shooters. One's more suited to standard mugshots, while the other features a wide-angle lens so you can cram the whole squad into the shot.

Two front-facing cameras can be found on many smartphones, but Google's almost bucking the more-lenses-the-better trend by sticking to just one primary camera. Both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have a single, 12.2-megapixel sensor on the back, but last year's Pixels have already shown us what magic Google can achieve with a lone lens. Naturally, unlimited cloud storage on Google Photos remains a Pixel perk.

Google's got a few new AI camera tricks for the Pixel 3 pair. "Top Shot" is the next step in burst capture. Just as many other phones will take a few pictures when you prod the shutter and ask you to choose the best, the Pixel 3 phones do this last step for you, using AI to select your Top Shot.

Developing...

Follow all the latest news from Google's Pixel 3 event here!