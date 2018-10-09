Pixel 3 XL vs. the competition: Beyond the notch

With all the leaks over the past few weeks it may have seemed there wasn't a lot more to reveal about the Pixel 3 XL. But, after today's announcement, we finally have some official confirmation of its internals, including a whopper of a front camera in that notch. While you'll have to wait a few weeks for our official review of Google's newest large handset, we can at least stack up the XL against its closest competition. Check out the table below to see how the specs fare against behemoths like the Galaxy Note 9, the budget-priced OnePlus 6 (the 6T is still a few weeks away) and of course, Apple's mega-sized iPhone XS Max.
|Pixel 3 XL
|Galaxy Note 9
|OnePlus 6
|iPhone XS Max
|Pricing
|$899 / $999
|$1,000 / $1,250
|$529 / $579 / $629
|$1,099 / $1,249 / $1,449
|Dimensions
|158 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm (6.2 x 3 x 0.3 inches)
|161.9 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm (6.37 x 3.01 x 0.35 inches)
|155.7 x 75.4 x 7.75 mm (6.13 x 2.97 x 0.31 inches)
|157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7 mm (6.2 x 3.05 x 0.30 inches)
|Weight
|184g (6.49 ounces)
|201g (7.09 ounces)
|177g (6.2 ounces)
|208g (7.34 ounces)
|Screen size
|6.3 inches (
|6.4 inches (162.56 mm)
|6.28 inches (159.5 mm)
|6.5 inches (165.1 mm)
|Screen resolution
|2,560 x 1,440 (523 ppi)
|2,960 x 1,440 (516 ppi)
|2,280 x 1,080 (402 ppi)
|2,688 x 1,242 (458 ppi)
|Screen type
|QHD+ flexible OLED
|Quad HD+ Super AMOLED
|Optic AMOLED
|Super Retina OLED
|Battery
|3,430 mAh
|4,000 mAh
|3,300 mAh
|3,174 mAh
|Internal storage
|64 / 128 GB
|128 / 512 GB
|64 / 128 / 256 GB
|64 / 256 / 512 GB
|External storage
|None
|microSD
|None
|None
|Rear camera(s)
|12.2MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size
|Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, dual aperture f/1.5 and f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
|Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 16MP, f/1.7
Telephoto, 20MP, f/1.7
|Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
|Front camera(s)
|Dual cameras:
Normal, 8MP, f/1.8
Wide-angle, f/2.2
|8MP, f/1.7
|16MP, f/2.0
|7MP, f/2.2
|Video capture
|4K at 30fps
|4K at 60fps
|4K at 60fps
|4K at 60fps
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Apple A12 Bionic
|CPU
|2.5GHz octa-core
|2.8GHz octa-core
|2.8GHz octa-core
|2.49 GHz hexa-core
|GPU
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 630
|unnamed quad-core
|RAM
|4GB
|6 / 8 GB
|6 / 8 GB
|4GB
|WiFi
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v5.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 8.0
|Android 8.1
|iOS 12
|Other features
|IPX8 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging
|IP68 certified,
USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, WPC/PMA wireless charging
|Water resistant, USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual SIM
|IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging, dual SIM
Follow all the latest news from Google's Pixel 3 event here!