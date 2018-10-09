Google's AR Stickers are now appropriately called Playground

From the stage, Google reps showed off how Iron Man and and The Incredible Hulk can interact with each other in a scene, and that you can even take somewhat convincing selfies with the superheroes. Donald Glover's likeness will, however, be exclusive to the Pixel 3. More sticker packs will be available too, including those themed to weather, pets, sports and uh... signs.

The app is built into the Pixel 3 camera, and will also be available for older Pixel handsets. Here's to hoping Google does a better job of placing the fun, if not superfluous, feature within the Pixel's camera app -- unlike how Apple moved things around in iOS 12.

