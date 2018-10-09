Instagram's app-based two-factor authentication is available now

Now might be a good time to add an extra layer of security to your Instagram account. As previewed in August, Instagram has switched on two-factor authentication using apps like Google Authenticator and Duo Mobile, promising a more secure sign-in process than receiving a text message (an option since 2016). You can enable it by visiting the Privacy and Security section of the mobile app's settings, choosing Two-Factor Authentication, and then toggling the Authentication App option. Instagram can scan for compatible authenticators on your phone or invite you to download one.