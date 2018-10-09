Pixel Slate vs. the competition: Get some work done

We weren't too thrilled with the first attempt at putting Chrome OS on a tablet, with Acer's Chromebook Tab 10 getting slammed for its bad cameras and poor performance — and the fact that Chrome OS hadn't really been optimized for the form factor yet. Maybe things will be a bit better when Google takes the helm with its new Pixel Slate. We have fond memories of tablets like the Nexus 9 from 2014, as well as last year's Pixelbook laptop. We don't quite know yet how this new device will fare until we formally review it, but we certainly know what it's competing against, and can compare specs in this handy chart.