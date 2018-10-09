Pixel Slate vs. the competition: Get some work done

We weren't too thrilled with the first attempt at putting Chrome OS on a tablet, with Acer's Chromebook Tab 10 getting slammed for its bad cameras and poor performance — and the fact that Chrome OS hadn't really been optimized for the form factor yet. Maybe things will be a bit better when Google takes the helm with its new Pixel Slate. We have fond memories of tablets like the Nexus 9 from 2014, as well as last year's Pixelbook laptop. We don't quite know yet how this new device will fare until we formally review it, but we certainly know what it's competing against, and can compare specs in this handy chart.
|Pixel Slate
|Surface Pro 6
|Galaxy Tab S4
|iPad Pro 12.9-inch
|Price
|$599 / $799 / $999 / $1,599
|$899 / $1,199 / $1,499 / $1,899 / $2,299
|$650 / $750 (WiFi)
$730 / $750 (WiFi + LTE)
|$799 / $949 / $1,149 (WiFi)
$929 / $1,079 / $1,279 (WiFi + LTE)
|Dimensions
|11.45 x 7.95 x 0.27 inches (290.85 x 202.04 x 7 mm)
|11.5 x 7.9 x 0.33 inches (292 x 201 x 8.5 mm)
|(249.3 x 164.3 x 7.1 mm) 9.81 x 64.7 x 0.28 mm
|12 x 8.68 x 0.27 inches (305.7 x 220.6 x 6.9 mm)
|Weight
|1.6 pounds (721g)
|1.71 pounds (775g) / 1.75 pounds (792g)
|1.06 pounds (482g) / 1.06 pounds (483g)
|1.49 pounds (677g) / 1.53 pounds (692g)
|OS
|Chrome OS
|Windows 10
|Android 8.0
|iOS 12
|Display
|12.3 inch Molecular LCD
|12.3-inch PixelSense
|10.5 sAMOLED
|12.9-inch LED LCD
|Resolution
|3,000 x 2,000 (293 ppi)
|2,736 x 1,824 (267ppi)
|2,560 x 1,600 (287 ppi)
|2,732 x 2,048 (264 ppi)
|Processor
|Intel Core m3 / Core i5 / Core i7 / Celeron
|Intel Core i5 (1.6 GHz) / Core i7 (1.9 GHz)
|Snapdragon 835 (2.35 GHz)
|Apple A10X (2.8 GHz)
|Memory
|4 / 8 / 16 GB
|8 / 16 GB
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Storage
|64 / 128 / 256 GB
|128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB
|64 / 256 GB
|64 / 256 / 512 GB
|Rear camera
|8MP, f/1.9, 1.4μm pixel size
1080p at 30fps video
|8MP
1080p video
|13MP, f/1.9
4K at 30fps video
|12MP, f/1.8
4K at 30fps video
|Front camera
|8MP, f/1.8, 1.12μm pixel size
1080p at 30fps video
|5MP
1080p video
|8MP, f/1.9
|7MP, f/2.2
1080p video
|Ports
|USB-C (x2)
|USB 3.0, Mini DisplayPort, Surface Connect, microSD
|USB-C, microSD
|Lightning connector
|Wireless
|802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2
|802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1
|802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0
|802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2
|Battery
|48 WHr
|Not available
|7,300 mAh
|41 WHr
