Sennheiser's Ambeo AR One are the first Magic Leap-certified headphones

AR One is equipped with the Ambeo transparent hearing feature, which allows the user to hear what's going on around them even if they have their headphones on. Developers can choose how much outside sound their experiences can let in to make sure they're still immersive while keeping users safe in public spaces.

In addition, Magic Leap has also launched a sandbox-style application called Ambeo Augmented Audio Lab for the AR One headphones and the One Creator Edition. The app gives users a way to record real-world sounds and to use them as loops for experiences. Also, they can position those sound loops anywhere in the virtual world to make it seem like they're coming from a certain direction. They can then share those creations on Twitter or YouTube, like this:

While the app will be available for free from Magic Leap's app store, the earphones will be priced at $250 when they drop this November in the US.