Delightful farming RPG 'Stardew Valley' is coming to iOS

While the mobile version includes all the latest single-player content, such as the Night Market, you won't find a multiplayer mode. Sorry, you'll have to plant crops and raise chickens by yourself. And while you can transfer your progress from the PC version to iOS, you'll have to use iTunes -- there's no cloud syncing here. You also can't use mods or save games where mods have played a role, although that's an unsurprising limitation for mobile titles. If all you want is a pocket-sized escape to the countryside, though, this might fit the bill.