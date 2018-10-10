Google ends its Reply smart notification experiment for Android

Google's experiment with smart notification responses is winding down... although this won't be the last you hear of it. The company's Area 120 team has ended the Android test after roughly 10 months, noting that the work "will live on in other Google products." You can still use Reply for a few months more, but you could encounter glitches or less-than-ideal suggestions. Not that there's much reason to break out the tissues -- you can already see some of the benefits.