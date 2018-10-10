'Just Cause 4’ trailer shows a protagonist gone rogue

The trailer reveals that Rico Rodriguez, who's now gone rogue from the Agency, is focused on figuring out the truths of his past and who was behind his father's death, no matter the cost. He ventures to the Island of Solis, inspired by South America, which is in a turbulent political state that may be descending into war. As Rico learns the ins and outs of local politics, he has run-ins with the ruthless Black Hand militia, which is trying to keep the nation's situation under control. He must figure a way through the chaos around him, with the help of Mira, a rebel, to find out what really happened to his father.