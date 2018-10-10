Magic Leap details wider US availability for its mixed reality headset

When Magic Leap first debuted earlier this year, it was available only in select markets. Today, at the company's inaugural developer conference, it's announced that the augmented reality glasses will finally be rolling out nationwide, with delivery expanding to 50 cities.

What's more, if that $2,295 price tag is a little too rich for your blood, Magic Leap has also partnered with Affirm to provide 0 percent financing for 12 months or longer. And if you happen to use glasses, Magic Leap will also provide prescription inserts to go along with your pair. Oh, and if you want a carrying case, the company has made that too.

On top of that, Magic Leap is aware that it needs more content. So it's also launching an independent creator program, complete with support for engineering, marketing and more, in order to encourage more creators for its platform. It's even introducing an awards program for the most innovative indie releases.

