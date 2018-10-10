Nintendo Switch Online now includes an easier version of 'Zelda'

Called The Legend of Zelda – Living the life of luxury!, the game is described as a "souped-up version" of an old favorite, where players start with loads of rupees and equipment. With all these once hard-won items in your possession, the game will no doubt be a whole lot easier and quicker, but once you beat it you'll get access to another "more difficult version" called Second Quest -- which is basically the original game.

Essentially, it's making the classic a bit more approachable for newcomers. It's not clear yet whether this one will take a more traditional approach to Link's adventures or will still play out "luxury" style, but old-school Zelda fans and new gamers alike probably won't waste much time finding out.