Samsung thinks you want a phone with four rear cameras

The A9 Star Pro might be worth a look even if you're only mildly interested in its photographic chops. It'll reportedly include a 6.3-inch, 2,220 x 1,080 AMOLED screen, a quick-for-the-category Snapdragon 660 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage and a hefty 3,720mAh battery. There's 'only' one front camera, an 8MP f/1.7 shooter.

You might not have to wait long to see this phone in action. Samsung is holding a Galaxy phone launch event on October 11th that promises "4X fun," so it could just be hours away. The question is whether or not the A9 Star Pro will be available in your corner of the world. A-series devices don't always make it to North America, and Samsung is holding this event in Malaysia. There's a real chance you'll have to stare longingly from afar.