Samsung thinks you want a phone with four rear cameras

Samsung might not let the LG V40's abundance of cameras go unchallenged. Leaks from Evan Blass (aka Evleaks) and AllAboutSamsung have detailed the Galaxy A9 Star Pro, a mid-tier phone that would tout no less than four rear cameras. It would start with a 24-megapixel f/1.7 main camera, but you'd also get aa 10MP f/2.4 telephoto camera for 2X zoom, an 8MP f/2.4 wide-angle camera and, finally, a 5MP f/2.2 depth camera. It's a bit ridiculous, but it also makes phones like the V40 and Huawei's P20 Pro feel slightly inadequate -- even if they don't always need a dedicated depth sensor.
The A9 Star Pro might be worth a look even if you're only mildly interested in its photographic chops. It'll reportedly include a 6.3-inch, 2,220 x 1,080 AMOLED screen, a quick-for-the-category Snapdragon 660 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage and a hefty 3,720mAh battery. There's 'only' one front camera, an 8MP f/1.7 shooter.
You might not have to wait long to see this phone in action. Samsung is holding a Galaxy phone launch event on October 11th that promises "4X fun," so it could just be hours away. The question is whether or not the A9 Star Pro will be available in your corner of the world. A-series devices don't always make it to North America, and Samsung is holding this event in Malaysia. There's a real chance you'll have to stare longingly from afar.