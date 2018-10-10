Sonos pares back its desktop app as it prioritizes mobile

The update also includes a useful volume limiting feature, giving you the option to set a maximum volume for specific Sonos devices and the rooms where they're located -- handy for limiting volume levels in kids' rooms or shared spaces.

As part of these changes, though, you'll lose some features -- but this is unlikely to have any significant impact on the way you use your kit. You won't be able to set up a Sonos device or switch rooms using the desktop app, nor will you be able to add players, create pairs, set up a TV, enable parental controls, manage network settings or change account passwords. This kind of admin will have to be done via the mobile app, going forward.

The update also sees the end of support for the Sonos Dock, which, released back in 2010 is relatively ancient now in tech terms. You'll still be able to use it as a charger, but it won't connect to your wider Sonos ecosystem. Users on iOS 9 and Android 4 Ice Cream Sandwich will also see some changes -- you won't be able to add new speakers or set up a new system, but you'll still be able to browse, search and play music.