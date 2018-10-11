Apple Music teams up with Genius to add lyrics to its service

So long as you log into your account, you'll be able to play songs in full right from their Genius page. Say, you heard this interesting song on your way to work and can only remember a small part of the lyrics. You can look it up on Genius, so you can play the song while reading the lyrics in full.

Ben Gross, Genius' Chief Strategy Officer, said in a statement:

"Being able to read lyrics and annotations on Genius while you listen along on Apple Music is a dream Genius experience. We're proud to make Apple Music our official music player, and we're doubly excited to bring Genius lyrics to their amazing platform."

Genius also has an existing partnership with Spotify, though that's for a series of playlists called 'Behind the Lyrics.' That feature shows the inspiration and other stories behind songs in a text window while they're playing.