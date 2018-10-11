Facebook's 3D photos are here

You can see what 3D photos look like in the video above and you'll be able to view them in the News Feed as well as in VR with Oculus Go or Oculus Rift. Facebook suggests using photos with multiple layers of depth, subjects that have contrasting colors to their backgrounds and subjects that have solid edges and texture. That way, your subject will stand out more distinctly from its background, allowing for a more 3D look.

The ability to create 3D photos is rolling out now and it should reach everyone in the coming weeks. But everyone will be able to view 3D photos starting today.