Google-powered smart displays will support multi-room audio

Don't worry, phone owners, there are upgrades coming to you as well. Assistant is now making its visual snapshot of the day available to everyone with features like event recommendations, reminders and recent notes -- you just have to say "hey Google" and swipe up to see it. And now that Assistant can recognize specific voices, you can also use the AI helper right from the Android lock screen. If you're running Android Pie, you can rely on Assistant to check your screen time or turn on the wind down mode as the day comes to a close.