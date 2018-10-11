Twitter updates level the playing field for emoji character counts

Practically, this means that now every emoji counts as the same amount of characters, thus making things a little more equal on the microblogging service.

According to Twitter global lead developer advocate Andy Piper, "This update marks significant progress for our service, and everyone can now benefit from the additional room to express themselves with more characters..." This new change comes about a year after Twitter doubled the max character count from 140 to 280 and just weeks after Twitter announced an option to return to the chronological feed.