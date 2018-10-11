Wirecutter's best deals: Save $30 on a WD My Book 6TB external hard drive

Street price: $140; deal price: $110 w/ code EMCEPEE77

This is a nice opportunity to save on a larger-capacity version of a recommended external hard drive when you use code EMCEPEE77 in cart. This 6 TB drive offers 150% of the storage of the WD My Book 4 TB, the top pick in our guide to the best external desktop hard drive. At $110, this is the lowest price we've seen for this capacity and is likely to be a short-lived drop as these code deals tend not to stick around. As with all Newegg purchases, we recommend using a 3rd party payment service.

The WD My Book (6 TB) is a larger storage version our top pick in our guide to the best external desktop hard drive. Of our lower-capacity top pick, Justin Krajeski wrote, "Western Digital's 4 TB My Book is the best desktop hard drive for most people because it's reliable and it offers the best balance of speed and price. It was about as fast as the competition in all of our tests, it's the least expensive drive we tested at this writing, and it has a longer warranty (three years) than the other contenders."

Krajeski continues, "Although no hard drive is immune from failure, the WD My Book has proven reliable. We found just 21 reported failures out of 358 Amazon reviews of the 4 TB model, or 6 percent. Backblaze's 2017 report notes that WD's 4 TB drives had a low, 2.2 percent annualized failure rate. Neither of these research methods is a perfect indicator of the My Book's reliability, but they are the best we have."

Street price: $90; deal price: $73

If you're a PS4 gamer seeking a wireless option, this is a great drop on this recommended headset. Listed at $100, we've been seeing regular sale pricing at $80, but this drop sees the price fall $7 more to $73, the lowest we've seen. Whether you're looking to add this headset to your PSVR setup or just want to game entirely sans wires, this is a great chance to save.

The PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset is our pick for a wireless headset option in our guide to the best PS4 headset. Dennis Burger wrote, "If you absolutely hate wires, even just a short one running from your headset to the controller in your hands, or if you're looking for a tweakable, customizable personal audio experience for your PS4, there's a lot to love about Sony's updated PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset. This much-improved version of the original Gold Wireless boasts better durability, better performance, and superior styling compared with the original Gold. The truth is that you could buy a better-sounding, more comfortable wireless headset for $50 more, but you'd be giving up what we consider to be very worthwhile features—namely, Sony's own proprietary virtual surround sound processing, as well as an app that allows you to tune the headset's sound."

Street price: $26; deal price: $21 w/ code TYWIRE20

If you've been looking for a wall outlet with an included USB-C as well as a USB-A port (both capable of charging a phone or tablet at top speeds simultaneously), this is a great opportunity to save on a recommended option. Use code TYWIRE20 in cart to drop the price of this outlet from $26 to $21, the first discount we've seen for this item.

The Topgreener TU21558AC is the new top pick in our guide to the best USB wall outlet. Mark Smirniotis wrote, "If you don't want to hunt for wall chargers, or if you're sick of them clogging up AC outlets all over your home, the Topgreener TU21558AC offers the best way to add permanent USB charging ports to a new or existing wall outlet. Without sacrificing AC outlets, this Topgreener model is the only outlet in our test group that can charge a USB-A device and a USB-C device at full speed without sacrificing even a small amount of power on either port. Plus, it's UL listed and code compliant to replace outlets in almost every room."

Street price: $400; deal price: $300

Down to $300, this is a great price on the white color of this recommended Chromecast-enabled speaker pick. This versatile speaker is also Bluetooth and AirPlay capable, giving you a variety of connectivity choices. If you're interested in some of the biggest sound you can get out of a Chromecast speaker, this is a nice opportunity to get this option at a discount. The black color is also available for $300 from an Amazon fulfilled seller, but the white is sold by Riva itself.

The Riva Festival is the upgrade pick in our guide to the best Chromecast speaker. Brent Butterworth wrote, "The Riva Festival sounds better than any Chromecast speaker we tested, but it's in an entirely different class of product than our other two picks. As of this writing, it was priced more than three times as high as the JBL Playlist, our top pick. But it's not fair to compare the two, any more than it's fair to compare a luxury sedan with an econobox. It's more than five times as heavy and more than three times as large as the Playlist. That said, if you want the best sound from a Chromecast speaker under $500, this is the one to get. It has six active and four passive speaker drivers, compared with the Playlist's two active and one passive drivers, and its amplifier section has nearly seven times the rated power."

