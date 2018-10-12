Facebook's gaming hub comes to Android in limited beta

Don't expect to see a wider release in the near future. A spokeperson told Engadget that the app is currently only available in the Philippines with a "limited set of features." Whether or not there's a wider launch depends on feedback, Facebook said. You can read the full statement below.

There's no secret as to why the app exists: it's meant to take on game streaming rivals like Twitch, Mixer and YouTube, complete with subscriptions and an equivalent to bits (Stars). Facebook is moving in the opposite direction in one sense, though. Where YouTube is backing away from its dedicated gaming app, Facebook is just leaping in. It's no doubt hoping that it can succeed where YouTube ultimately failed.