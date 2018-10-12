Uber wants to give company stock to its drivers

Right now, SEC rules prohibit Uber from giving its drivers, who are contractors, stock in the company because they aren't employees. It's clear why the company would be interested in such a move. Uber has been widely criticized in the past for low driver pay. This would be a way to increase compensation, and thus possibly driver loyalty, without actually putting down cold hard cash.

Additionally, this move would align drivers' motivations with Uber's; it's a way to get contract employees invested in the company and its future without providing health insurance, vacation/sick time and other traditional employee benefits. Uber may be planning on going public sometime in 2019, so it will be interesting to see what the SEC decides on this matter.