Tesla reportedly made its 100,000th Model 3

The same source also indicated that Tesla was finally making a consistent 5,000 Model 3s per week after month of intermittently reaching that volume.

If accurate, it shows that Tesla has come a long way since it delivered just 30 units at the end of July 2017. At the same time, there's also a lot of ground to cover. Customers had pre-ordered about 455,000 Model 3s by the time deliveries began -- most people who put down a deposit still don't have their EVs. That won't likely happen until Tesla can finally produce the Model 3 in large enough quantities that it can make the $35,000 entry version without taking a loss, and that isn't going to happen until sometime in 2019. Still, it's an achievement in an industry where making EVs at this rate is still a novel concept.