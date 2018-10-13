The Morning After: Netflix cancels 'Iron Fist'

Down goes Danny Rand.Netflix cancels 'Marvel's Iron Fist' after two seasons

Disney-owned Marvel Television and Netflix said in a statement that "we're thankful to the fans who have watched these two seasons, and for the partnership we've shared on this series. While the series on Netflix has ended, the immortal Iron Fist will live on." Meanwhile, the third season of Daredevil arrives next week, new seasons of Jessica Jones and The Punisher are in development and Deadline reports Luke Cage is close to having a third season.

Users averaged 16 million searches per day in January.DuckDuckGo hits high of 30 million searches in one day

In a year filled with privacy scandals at major tech companies like Facebook and Google, privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo has experienced rapid growth. Now it achieved a new milestone by performing more than 30 million direct searches in a single day. For comparison, that's the number of searches Google handles every 15 minutes or so.

We could really use a good Facebook-killer right about now.Bad Password: Goodbye Google+, you beautiful, squandered opportunity

Columnist Violet Blue explains that "In consideration of all the early (and sometimes breaking) coverage I did of Google+'s bad behavior, some might expect me to take pleasure in the demise of the social network. Except there's no pleasure in this at all. Instead it's a feeling of deep and profound disappointment."

Here's how to find out if you were one of them.Facebook's recent hack exposed private information of 29 million users

Facebook reports that for 15 million of the affected users, those behind the attack gained access to two types of information -- their name and contact details such as phone numbers and email addresses. For 14 million users, attackers accessed much more information including name and contact info as well as other profile details.



During a call with reporters on Friday, Facebook's VP of Product Management Guy Rosen, said that the company has "no reason to believe this specific attack was related to the midterms." The company is also notifying those impacted, but if you don't want to wait to be notified, you can check if your account was affected through this link.

Good to know.Lab-grown eyes explain how a baby's vision develops in the womb

Researchers at John Hopkins have grown artificial eye parts to better understand how we develop color vision. Though they don't look like eyeballs, the "organoid" retinas built from stem cells grow in much the same way as our own orbs. By using CRISPR to manipulate thyroid hormone levels, they shut off growth of green- and red-detecting cells. Their findings help confirm theories about how color vision development is affected in the womb and why pre-term babies, who don't get as much thyroid hormone, have higher rates of vision disorders.

