Amazon's 'Transparent' will end with a movie-length musical episode

This won't be a separate, Sense 8-like production. Deadline understood that the musical will be considered part of season five, which has yet to receive a final release date. It's not certain if the final episode will arrive at the same time as the rest of the season.

This isn't an entirely shocking development. TV shows have done musical episodes and movie-sized finales before, and a boundary-expanding show like Transparent wasn't about to end on a quiet note. There haven't been many high-profile streaming shows that have had the luxury of a grand exit, though, and it's likely that Amazon will be watching closely to see if similarly ostentatious endings can work for other shows.