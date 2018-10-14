'Destiny 2: Forsaken' purchases now include earlier add-ons

If you've already bought Forsaken, you're not completely out of luck. It's promising a "Veterans of the Hunt" item bundle for everyone who plays Forsaken before October 16th. You'll get a unique emblem and gear shader, a bundle of consumables and exotic emotes that won't be widely available until sometime later. It's not a refund or an exotic weapon, but you will get something if you bought everything as soon as it was available.

As it is, there's more arriving on the 16th beyond a better game bundle. Destiny 2's Halloween-themed Festival of the Lost will run until November 6th with a new Haunted Forest experience, bounties and masks. Bungie is also reducing the grind for its no-holds-barred Iron Banner event (running for that week) by lowering the requirements for bounties in the week-long mode. Between this and the Forsaken changes, it's evident the company knows it still has work to do if it's going to make its shared-world shooter more accessible while keeping things fresh.