'Fortnite' creator Epic Games sues YouTuber for selling cheats

Epic has asked YouTube to pull several of the videos. Lucas, meanwhile, has feigned innocence, claiming that he didn't see his behavior as troublesome and that other YouTube video producers were doing the same thing.

If the studio prevails, it could prove costly for both Lucas and Conter. Epic's attorneys want the cheaters' profits "disgorged" on top of paying damages and court costs. The company clearly wants to send a message to other cheaters on top of punishing this one instance -- it wants cheats to be unprofitable for anyone who would dare sell and advertise them. While the company knows that it has to improve the anti-cheating code in the game itself, it's betting that lawsuits like these might deter cheating before it even starts.