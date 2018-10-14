Teenage Engineering reluctantly adds Bluetooth audio to OD-11 speaker

Weirdly, the OD-11 has supported Bluetooth 4.0 since its initial launch back in 2013 -- it just wouldn't allow you to play your music that way. Instead, it was meant solely to connect to Teenage Engineering's ortho remote -- a wireless volume knob that has a couple of basic control buttons on it.

Turning on Bluetooth won't stop the OD-11 from being every bit the audio stand out that it always has been. The company has just finally buckled to user demands and has unlocked a feature that could have been available since day one. However, it alerted users of the feature by sending out an email of a sad engineer and warned that Bluetooth makes the speaker sound "a little less perfect." But for $999, it's the least it could do.