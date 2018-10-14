Show More Results

Image credit: Teenage Engineering
Teenage Engineering reluctantly adds Bluetooth audio to OD-11 speaker

The company doesn't seem happy about it.
AJ Dellinger, @ajdell
2h ago in AV
For years, Teenage Engineering has chosen not to allow its users to stream music via Bluetooth to its flagship OD-11 speakers. And that's despite it actually having a Bluetooth radio inside. The Swedish engineers have finally, reluctantly, given in and users can simply download a software update for their speaker to enable it.

Weirdly, the OD-11 has supported Bluetooth 4.0 since its initial launch back in 2013 -- it just wouldn't allow you to play your music that way. Instead, it was meant solely to connect to Teenage Engineering's ortho remote -- a wireless volume knob that has a couple of basic control buttons on it.

Turning on Bluetooth won't stop the OD-11 from being every bit the audio stand out that it always has been. The company has just finally buckled to user demands and has unlocked a feature that could have been available since day one. However, it alerted users of the feature by sending out an email of a sad engineer and warned that Bluetooth makes the speaker sound "a little less perfect." But for $999, it's the least it could do.

