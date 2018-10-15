Intel's desktop 9th-generation Core chips can handle 128GB of RAM

You'll need a motherboard with four DIMM slots to take advantage of this expanding support, and there's no doubt that the very first 128GB configurations will be very expensive. Right now, it's easy to spend over $550 on 64GB of RAM across four sticks, and that's if you're not picky about speeds. It won't be surprising if prices top $1,000 for 128GB until competition and economies of scale bring prices down.

Even so, this is good news for enthusiasts and pros. To date, you've needed a Xeon processor if you wanted 128GB in your Intel-powered rig. You'll still want one of those CPUs if you need more than two memory channels, but you no longer have to buy full-fledged workstation hardware just to break past that 64GB barrier. This could lower the costs for media editors who run memory-intensive apps but don't need the raw computational power of Xeon-based machines.