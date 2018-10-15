Sony's HX99 camera packs 28X zoom into an ultra-compact body

It still appears to be a solid camera if you can cut through the hype. The 18.2-megapixel shooter can capture 4K video without having to rely on pixel binning tricks, and it combines fast autofocus (as quick as 0.09 seconds) with the Eye AF technology borrowed from the Alpha line. The HX99 won't be a low light champion with a maximum ISO 6,400 sensitivity, but you can shoot in RAW if you're exacting about your images.

Sony ships the new Cyber-shot in early November for $450. That's a lot to stomach for a camera that promises neither interchangeable lenses nor exceptional image quality, but the versatility is the key. At least on a spec sheet, this is a camera that could handle most any photo opportunity on a vacation without consuming much space in your bag.