Two of North America's biggest EV networks are sharing charging spots

One of the issues the electric vehicle industry has to address in order to encourage wider adoption is its fragmented charging infrastructure. You might have to juggle several accounts for different networks to make sure there are charging spots where you're going. ChargePoint has been joining forces with rival and similar companies to enable "roaming" between charging networks, though, and its latest team-up is with Canada's largest network FLO. You can now access chargers on both networks with a single account -- either a ChargePoint one or an FLO one -- when you travel across the US and Canada.
ChargePoint CEO Pasquale Romano said this agreement can help enable the mass adoption of EVs. He's also encouraging "other networks to participate in similar initiatives" in order to "get every driver behind the wheel of an EV." Earlier this month, the company also teamed up with EVBox, allowing EV owners to roam between their networks in the US and Europe.
ChargePoint's partnership with FLO is now in effect, and over 27,000 charging spots will be available on both networks at launch. Thankfully, neither company will charge additional fees, though you might still have to pay a bit more than usual at times, depending on currency exchange and taxes. That could be a small price to pay, however, to be able to seamlessly switch between the two networks.
Louis Tremblay, FLO's President and CEO, said in a statement:
"As electric mobility continues to gain traction, it is essential that industry leaders work together to optimize the charging experience for the benefit of all EV drivers and stakeholders. FLO has always been at the forefront of innovation, and we take pride in leading the way to make EV charging more accessible and more convenient with this unique roaming service This collaboration furthers our engagement to offer the best experience in the EV charging ecosystem, and will ultimately convince more people to choose electric mobility. "