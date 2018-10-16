Two of North America's biggest EV networks are sharing charging spots

ChargePoint CEO Pasquale Romano said this agreement can help enable the mass adoption of EVs. He's also encouraging "other networks to participate in similar initiatives" in order to "get every driver behind the wheel of an EV." Earlier this month, the company also teamed up with EVBox, allowing EV owners to roam between their networks in the US and Europe.

ChargePoint's partnership with FLO is now in effect, and over 27,000 charging spots will be available on both networks at launch. Thankfully, neither company will charge additional fees, though you might still have to pay a bit more than usual at times, depending on currency exchange and taxes. That could be a small price to pay, however, to be able to seamlessly switch between the two networks.

Louis Tremblay, FLO's President and CEO, said in a statement: