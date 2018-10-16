Fujifilm X-T3 review: An X-Series camera that gets video right

Fujifilm boasted that the X-T3 has "dramatically better autofocus" than the last model, too. That's a bold claim, but it's accurate. Fujifilm has introduced a phase-detection autofocus system with four times the number of pixels (2.16 million compared to 500K) and 429 AF points compared to 325 on the X-T2.

It now covers the sensor from edge to edge, rather than just the center region as before, so you can keep a subject in focus even while they go out of frame. Fujifilm has also completely redesigned the face- and eye-detection algorithms, and boosted the processing speed by 150 percent.

As a result, the X-T3 does an excellent job of finding and tracking faces and eyes. You can even do granular customization, leaving face-tracking mode on while turning off eye detection, or even prioritizing the left eye over the right. You can also set up continuous focus for six different types of shooting situations, ranging from "suddenly appearing" subjects to "ignore obstacles and continue to track subject." It does that by varying tracking sensitivity, speed and the way it switches from zone to zone.

n AF tracking mode, the camera follows subjects around with much better accuracy than the X-T2. Moreover, autofocus works in lower light than ever, down to -3EV compared to -1EV on the X-T2. As a result, I could still focus in pretty dim evening conditions or in dark rooms. It also kept fast-moving subjects sharp, with only the odd out-of-focus miss. To top it off, I found the X-T3's AF system fairly easy to understand and set up, which I couldn't say about the system on Sony's A7 III.

While battery life is slightly improved on paper, I found it to be disappointing compared to the A7 III and EOS R, which are legit rivals considering the X-T3's price. Fujifilm only gave me a single battery to test the X-T3, and shooting a mix of photos and video, it only lasted for about 4-5 hours. Under similar circumstance with the EOS-R, a larger camera with a much larger battery, I could safely shoot for 8 hours or so.

The other problem with the X-T3, especially considering the price, is the lack of in-body stabilization. Sure, you can get that via the lenses, but many of Fujifilm's costly primes don't have it. It's understandable that the company couldn't fit IBS into the relatively small body, but Sony's A6500 is even lighter, and it does have the feature.

Video

Without a doubt, the most surprising thing about the X-T3 is the incredible video performance. It's the first APS-C camera that can shoot 4K at up to 60 fps, and can handle Cinema 4K (4,096 x 2,160) at 30 fps. 1080p capture maxes out at 120 fps.

At 4K up to 30p, it does a full sensor readout (6K) with no cropping, making for very crisp video with negligible moire and aliasing. In comparison, the X-H1 and X-T2 both do a small crop. At 4K and a faster 60 fps, the X-T3 also has a small crop, but that won't affect most folks. Despite having a full-frame sensor, Canon's new EOS R actually has smaller field of view for 4K thanks to a far more severe crop.

That's not all. When shooting in H.265 (HEVC) mode, 4K video is recorded internally at 10-bit with 4:2:0 color processing, giving you a bigger margin of error for over- or underexposed footage. 4K 60p shooting is limited to H.264, with 8-bit internal recording, but again, this is not a dealbreaker by any means, since 60p is mostly used to shoot slow-mo. If you really need it, you can connect the X-T3 to an external recorder and get glorious 10-bit with 4:2:2 color sampling all the way up to 4K 60p.

The new autofocus system is just as strong for video as it is for photos. Compared to the X-T2 and X-H1, it tracks subjects much better and keeps focus locked, and you get the same face and eye detection options as in photo mode. I daresay it's on par with the system on Panasonic's GH5s, though not quite as fast and accurate as Sony's A7 III or Canon's incredible Dual Pixel system, however.

If you want to max out on dynamic range, the X-T3 has the same F-Log mode introduced on the X-H1. That gives you a washed-out look right out of the camera, but you can then color-correct it and retain detail in both bright and dark areas of the image. By the end of the year, Fujifilm will update the firmware with a Hybrid Log Gamma mode that will offer direct support for HDR TVs and monitors.

The X-T3 packs both the microphone and headphone jacks required by pro shooters. Again, that beats both the X-T2 and X-H1, which lack headphone jacks unless you buy the optional battery grip. Audio levels can be programmed onto a dial or buttons, and a limiter makes recording relatively carefree for vloggers and one-person shooters.

Again, the lack of in-body stabilization is a bummer for video when using non-IBS lenses. For the average shooter, the feature can really smooth out hand-held video. On the other hand, Panasonic's video-centric GH5s also lacks IBS, and for professional video shooters -- who use tripods and stabilizers -- the feature is less crucial.

Image quality

Fujifilm's X-series cameras are much loved by fans for their excellent color accuracy, detail and reduced aliasing artifacts. That's in large part because of the way the X-trans sensor works compared to a regular bayer sensor. Fujifilm also has one of the best JPEG engines on the market, making it possible to use the mode for quick jobs if you don't want to go RAW. It also provides artistic JPEG color modes inspired by its analog film types like Provia, Velvia and Sepia that are non-cheesy and fun to shoot with.