Google Maps adds EV charging station info

Following recent updates that help users plan their commutes and group events, Google Maps is now helping EV drivers figure out where to charge their vehicles. A new feature is rolling out today that will let you search for charging stations and provide you with useful information about that station.

Just search for "EV charging stations" or "EV charging," and Google Maps will locate those nearby. It will also tell you what types of ports are available, how many there are as well as the station's charging speeds, and businesses with charging stations will now have a link that will lead you to more information about their setup. Additionally, you'll be able to see what other users thought of the station, as Google Maps will bring up user-posted photos, ratings and reviews.